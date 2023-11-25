Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Norfolk State 4-2, Wichita State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

What to Know

After three games on the road, Wichita State is heading back home. They will take on the Norfolk State Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Last Sunday, the Shockers made easy work of the Billikens and carried off a 88-69 victory.

Wichita State can attribute much of their success to Kenny Pohto, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Colby Rogers, who scored 28 points. Rogers continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Monday the Spartans sidestepped the Eagles for a 69-66 victory. The win was just what Norfolk State needed coming off of a 77-53 loss in their prior match.

Their wins bumped the Shockers to 5-1 and the Spartans to 4-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wichita State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Norfolk State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Wichita State beat Norfolk State 71-58 in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. Will Wichita State repeat their success, or does Norfolk State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.