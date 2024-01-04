Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: North Texas 7-5, Wichita State 8-5

What to Know

North Texas has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The North Texas Mean Green and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on North Texas, who comes in off a win.

North Texas has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 23 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 80-57 margin over the Pilots. The score was close at the half, but North Texas pulled away in the second half with 46 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wichita State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were the victim of a bruising 86-67 loss at the hands of the Jayhawks. Wichita State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Dalen Ridgnal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 13 points along with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Mean Green pushed their record up to 7-5 with that victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Shockers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Texas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Texas was able to grind out a solid win over Wichita State in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, winning 62-52. Does North Texas have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wichita State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wichita State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Shockers, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.