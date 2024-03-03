Halftime Report

The last time Wichita State and the Owls met, the game was decided by 29 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Wichita State leads 42-39 over the Owls.

If Wichita State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-17 in no time. On the other hand, Rice will have to make due with an 11-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Rice Owls @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Rice 11-17, Wichita State 12-17

Rice has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. Rice is expected to lose this one by 5.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Rice found out the hard way on Wednesday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 65-43 punch to the gut against the Owls.

The losing side was boosted by Max Fiedler, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for Rice was Travis Evee's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

UAB typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Wichita State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-66 victory over the Blazers.

Among those leading the charge was Colby Rogers, who scored 29 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Owls' loss dropped their record down to 11-17. As for the Shockers, their victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rice have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rice was dealt a punishing 90-61 loss at the hands of the Shockers in their previous matchup back in November of 2018. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Rice was down 49-24.

Wichita State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.