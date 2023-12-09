Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 4-5, Wichita State 7-2

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will take on the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Wichita State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell 82-72 to the Tigers.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Quincy Ballard, who scored 8 points along with 8 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Harlond Beverly, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Wichita State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Missouri only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Dak. St. last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 82-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Flashes. Southern Dak. St.'s loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Wichita State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-1 against the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Wichita State is a 4.5-point favorite against Southern Dak. St., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Shockers, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won both of the games they've played against Southern Dak. St. in the last 7 years.