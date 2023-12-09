Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 4-5, Wichita State 7-2

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will face off against the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Wichita State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 82-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Quincy Ballard, who scored 8 points along with 8 rebounds. Harlond Beverly was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Wichita State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Missouri only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Dak. St. on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-73 to the Golden Flashes. Southern Dak. St.'s defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Wichita State was able to grind out a solid win over Southern Dak. St. in their previous matchup back in December of 2017, winning 95-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wichita State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wichita State has won both of the games they've played against Southern Dak. St. in the last 7 years.