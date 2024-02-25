Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wichita State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against Temple.

Wichita State has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Temple 9-17, Wichita State 11-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Wichita State Shockers and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Wichita State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They strolled past the Golden Hurricane with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 79-63.

Kenny Pohto and Colby Rogers were among the main playmakers for Wichita State as the former scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and two steals and the latter scored 19 points along with two steals. Pohto didn't help Wichita State's cause all that much against the 49ers on Sunday but the same can't be said for this match.

Temple can finally bid farewell to their ten-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They came out on top against the Roadrunners by a score of 83-77.

Temple's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Steve Settle III led the charge by scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Settle III didn't help Temple's cause all that much against the Owls last Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Hysier Miller was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with two blocks.

The Shockers' victory bumped their record up to 11-16. As for the Owls, their victory ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-17.

Sunday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Wichita State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Wichita State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs the Owls over their last seven matchups.

Odds

Wichita State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Temple.