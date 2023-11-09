Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Western Kentucky 1-0, Wichita State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will head out on the road to face off against the Wichita State Shockers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Western Kentucky took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past the Panthers, posting a 90-64 victory at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.5% better than the opposition, as Western Kentucky did.

Meanwhile, the Shockers strolled past the Bisons with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 76-59.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wichita State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Colby Rogers, who earned 20 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaac Abidde, who earned 13 points.

The Hilltoppers' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Shockers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.