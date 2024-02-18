We've got another exciting AAC matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Wichita State Shockers and Charlotte 49ers are set to tip at noon ET on Sunday at Dale F. Halton Arena. Charlotte is 16-8 overall this season and 10-2 in the AAC, while Wichita State is 10-15 and 2-10 in league play. As new conference foes, these two programs don't have any history against each other.

What you need to know about Charlotte

The 49ers are coming off a 79-70 win over the UTSA Roadrunners on Thursday. Charlotte has now won 10 of its last 11 games. Dishon Jackson led the team with 19 points, while Lu'Cye Patterson had 17 points and six rebounds in the victory.

Charlotte held the Roadrunners to just 35.8% shooting from the floor and defensive intensity has been a calling card during the program's great run. Over the last 11 games, opponents are shooting just 40.9% from the field and 28.8% from the 3-point line against the 49ers.

What you need to know about Wichita State

Meanwhile, Wichita State is coming off a 68-55 loss to the East Carolina Pirates on Thursday. Colby Rogers led the Shockers with 16 points, while Harlond Beverly had 12 points and five rebounds in the defeat. However, Wichita State went just 4-for-21 from the 3-point line.

As a squad, the Shockers shoot just 31.3% from beyond the arc and they rank 308th in the nation in that category. Rogers is averaging 15.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season and he's one of only two players on the roster shooting better than 33.3% from deep (39.1%).

