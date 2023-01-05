Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Wichita State

Current Records: Cincinnati 10-5; Wichita State 7-7

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats are 9-2 against the Wichita State Shockers since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Cincinnati and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The Bearcats won both of their matches against Wichita State last season (61-57 and 85-76) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Cincinnati came up short against the Temple Owls on Sunday, falling 70-61. The losing side was boosted by guard Landers Nolley II, who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, Wichita State came up short against the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, falling 79-69. Guard Jaykwon Walton wasn't much of a difference maker for the Shockers; Walton played for 34 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-13 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bearcats are expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Cincinnati at 10-5 and Wichita State at 7-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cincinnati ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.6 on average. Less enviably, Wichita State is stumbling into the contest with the 32nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 11 games against Wichita State.