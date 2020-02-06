Wichita State vs. Cincinnati odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 6 predictions from model on 33-15 run

It's a battle of AAC contenders when the Wichita State Shockers host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday night. The Shockers (17-4) fell out of the Top 25 last week and come in off a 54-51 loss at Tulsa, their third loss in the last five games. The Bearcats (14-7) have won six of their last seven, with the only loss to a ranked Memphis team, and they edged No. 22 Houston 64-62 on Saturday. Wichita State boasts a strong rotation of young players, while Cincinnati counters with a veteran lineup.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers are five-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 134. Before considering any Wichita State vs. Cincinnati picks or college basketball predictions, make sure to see what the proven SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Cincinnati vs. Wichita State spread: Wichita State -5

Cincinnati vs. Wichita State over-under: 134

WSU: Jamarius Burton is shooting 45.2 percent (14-of-31) on 3-pointers at home.

CIN: Senior Tre Scott has seven double-doubles, with three in the last four games.

Why Wichita State can cover

Wichita State is 5-2-1 against the spread this season with four or more days off, and the team has seven players who average at least 21 minutes. All seven average at least 7.7 points, led by sophomore Erik Stevenson at 12.1 per game. Senior Jaime Echenique (11.1) and sophomore Jamarius Burton (10.3) also score in double figures, while Burton has a team-high 3.4 assists.

Echenique and junior Trey Wade are the top rebounders at 6.1 apiece for the Shockers, who are 10-9-2 against the spread this season. They also play solid defense, holding opponents to 38.4 percent shooting (19th in the nation), and Echenique blocks 1.2 shots per game. The defenders also take the ball away 7.5 times per game, led by Stevenson's 1.7 steals and Etienne's 1.4.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Even so, the Shockers aren't a lock to cover the Wichita State vs. Cincinnati spread. Cincinnati is 6-3 against the spread in conference games this year, and senior Jarron Cumberland is the floor leader. The reigning AAC Player of the Year scores 15 points per game and dishes out 4.3 assists, while 7-foot-1 junior Chris Vogt scores 12.8 and grabs 6.2 rebounds.

Both players also contribute on defense, with Cumberland averaging 1.2 steals and Vogt getting 1.5 blocks. Senior Jaevin Cumberland is the main outside shooter, hitting 34.4 percent on 134 attempts.

How to make Cincinnati vs. Wichita State picks

