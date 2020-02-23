Wichita State vs. Cincinnati odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from proven model

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Wichita State Shockers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is 17-9 overall and 11-2 at home, while Wichita State is 20-6 overall and 4-3 on the road. Cincinnati has won seven of its last nine games. Wichita State, meanwhile, has won 14 of its last 19. The Bearcats are favored by four-points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Wichita State vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cincinnati vs. Wichita State spread: Cincinnati -4

Cincinnati vs. Wichita State over-under: 135.5 points

Cincinnati vs. Wichita State money line: Cincinnati -189, Wichita State +155

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Cincinnati was just a three-ball short of a win this past Wednesday and fell 89-87 to the UCF Knights. The Bearcats got a solid performance out of forward Tre Scott, who posted a double-double with 22 points and 21 boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Despite their most recent setback, the Bearcats will enter Sunday's matchup confident they can earn a victory. That's because Cincinnati is 5-0 in its last five meetings against Wichita State. Plus, the Bearcats have won seven of their past eight games on their home floor.

What you need to know about Wichita State

Wichita State was able to grind out a solid victory over the South Florida Bulls this past Thursday, winning 65-55. Among those leading the charge for the Shockers was center Jaime Echenique, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds and four blocks. Echenique is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, and he filled the stat sheet the last time the Shockers faced Cincinnati. In fact, Echenique finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in Wichita State's one-point loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 6.

