Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Wichita State

Current Records: East Carolina 9-5; Wichita State 7-6

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 6-0 against the East Carolina Pirates since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Shockers and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Wichita State came up short against the UCF Knights on Wednesday, falling 52-45.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Pirates as they fell 59-57 to the Temple Owls on Wednesday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but East Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding East Carolina back was the mediocre play of guard Javon Small, who did not have his best game: he played for 36 minutes but put up just nine points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The losses put Wichita State at 7-6 and East Carolina at 9-5. The Shockers don't typically stay down for long -- they're 4-1 after losses this year -- so East Carolina (3-1 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last eight years.