Who's Playing

Houston @ Wichita State

Current Records: Houston 20-2; Wichita State 11-10

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 2-8 against the #3 Houston Cougars since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Wichita State and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Wichita State didn't have too much trouble with the East Carolina Pirates on the road on Sunday as they won 85-72. Wichita State's forward James Rojas looked sharp as he had 19 points along with seven boards. Rojas' performance made up for a slower game against the Tulane Green Wave last week.

Meanwhile, Houston didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-69 win. Forward Jarace Walker was the offensive standout of the matchup for Houston, picking up 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Shockers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 11 home games.

The wins brought Wichita State up to 11-10 and the Cougars to 20-2. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 11th in college basketball. As for Houston, they enter the matchup with only 54.9 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last ten games against Wichita State.