Who's Playing

Houston @ Wichita State

Current Records: Houston 20-2; Wichita State 11-10

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 2-8 against the #3 Houston Cougars since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Wichita State and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Shockers had enough points to win and then some against the East Carolina Pirates on Sunday, taking their game 85-72. Among those leading the charge for Wichita State was forward James Rojas, who had 19 points along with seven boards. Rojas hadn't helped his team much against the Tulane Green Wave last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Cougars proved too difficult a challenge. Houston managed a 75-69 win over the Bearcats. Forward Jarace Walker was the offensive standout of the matchup for Houston, picking up 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Shockers are now 11-10 while Houston sits at 20-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 12th in college basketball. But Houston is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.20%, which places them second in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Houston a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won eight out of their last ten games against Wichita State.