Who's Playing
Houston @ Wichita State
Current Records: Houston 20-2; Wichita State 11-10
What to Know
The Wichita State Shockers are 2-8 against the #3 Houston Cougars since January of 2018, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Wichita State and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Shockers had enough points to win and then some against the East Carolina Pirates on Sunday, taking their game 85-72. Among those leading the charge for Wichita State was forward James Rojas, who had 19 points along with seven boards. Rojas hadn't helped his team much against the Tulane Green Wave last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Cougars proved too difficult a challenge. Houston managed a 75-69 win over the Bearcats. Forward Jarace Walker was the offensive standout of the matchup for Houston, picking up 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.
The Shockers are now 11-10 while Houston sits at 20-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.10%, which places them 12th in college basketball. But Houston is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.20%, which places them second in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Houston a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won eight out of their last ten games against Wichita State.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Houston 76 vs. Wichita State 74
- Jan 08, 2022 - Houston 76 vs. Wichita State 66
- Feb 18, 2021 - Wichita State 68 vs. Houston 63
- Jan 06, 2021 - Houston 70 vs. Wichita State 63
- Feb 09, 2020 - Houston 76 vs. Wichita State 43
- Jan 18, 2020 - Houston 65 vs. Wichita State 54
- Jan 12, 2019 - Houston 79 vs. Wichita State 70
- Mar 10, 2018 - Houston 77 vs. Wichita State 74
- Jan 20, 2018 - Houston 73 vs. Wichita State 59
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wichita State 81 vs. Houston 63