Wichita State vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston @ Wichita State

Current Records: Houston 13-4; Wichita State 15-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #16 Wichita State Shockers are heading back home. They will take on the Houston Cougars at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while Wichita State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Shockers ended up a good deal behind the Temple Owls when they played on Wednesday, losing 65-53. Wichita State got a solid performance out of F Jaime Echenique, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday, winning 71-62. Houston can attribute much of their success to F Fabian White Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards. White Jr. had trouble finding his footing against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Shockers came up short against the Cougars when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 79-70. Maybe the Shockers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won three out of their last four games against Wichita State.

  • Jan 12, 2019 - Houston 79 vs. Wichita State 70
  • Mar 10, 2018 - Houston 77 vs. Wichita State 74
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Houston 73 vs. Wichita State 59
  • Jan 04, 2018 - Wichita State 81 vs. Houston 63
