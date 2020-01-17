Wichita State vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston @ Wichita State

Current Records: Houston 13-4; Wichita State 15-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #16 Wichita State Shockers are heading back home. They will take on the Houston Cougars at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while Wichita State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Shockers ended up a good deal behind the Temple Owls when they played on Wednesday, losing 65-53. Wichita State got a solid performance out of F Jaime Echenique, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday, winning 71-62. Houston can attribute much of their success to F Fabian White Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards. White Jr. had trouble finding his footing against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Shockers came up short against the Cougars when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 79-70. Maybe the Shockers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won three out of their last four games against Wichita State.