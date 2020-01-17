Wichita State vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wichita State vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Wichita State
Current Records: Houston 13-4; Wichita State 15-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #16 Wichita State Shockers are heading back home. They will take on the Houston Cougars at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while Wichita State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Shockers ended up a good deal behind the Temple Owls when they played on Wednesday, losing 65-53. Wichita State got a solid performance out of F Jaime Echenique, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Houston was able to grind out a solid win over the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday, winning 71-62. Houston can attribute much of their success to F Fabian White Jr., who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards. White Jr. had trouble finding his footing against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Shockers came up short against the Cougars when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 79-70. Maybe the Shockers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Houston have won three out of their last four games against Wichita State.
- Jan 12, 2019 - Houston 79 vs. Wichita State 70
- Mar 10, 2018 - Houston 77 vs. Wichita State 74
- Jan 20, 2018 - Houston 73 vs. Wichita State 59
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wichita State 81 vs. Houston 63
