Wichita State vs. Houston odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from model on 33-15 run

The No. 25 Houston Cougars look for their second win this season over the Wichita State Shockers when they meet in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday. The Cougars (18-5), who are tied for first in the AAC with Cincinnati at 8-2, are 10-2 at home, while the Shockers (17-5) are 3-2 on the road. Tip-off from the Fertitta Center is set for 3 p.m. ET, and Wichita State leads the all-time series 17-13.

The Cougars are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Wichita State vs. Houston odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Wichita State vs. Houston picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wichita State vs. Houston. Here are the college basketball odds and trends for Wichita State vs. Houston:

Wichita State vs. Houston spread: Houston -5.5

Wichita State vs. Houston over-under: 134.5 points

Wichita State vs. Houston money line: Wichita State +195, Houston -245

WS: Has the 40th-best scoring margin in the nation at plus-9.7

UH: Cougars are fourth nationally in total rebounds at 42 per game

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars have been red-hot, winning 12 of their last 14 games and six straight at home. Houston has already clinched its fifth straight winning season and seventh in the last eight years. The Cougars are looking for their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, their longest such stretch since reaching the tournament in four consecutive seasons from 1981 to 1984 under legendary coach Guy Lewis.

Sophomore guard Caleb Mills has scored in double-figures in seven of the last nine games and is averaging 13.1 points and 2.3 rebounds. Mills has three 20-plus scoring games in that stretch, including a 23-point effort at Temple on Jan. 7.

Why Wichita State can cover

Even so, the Cougars aren't a lock to cover the Wichita State vs. Houston spread. That's because the Shockers have already secured their 11th consecutive winning season and are looking to earn their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years. In his 13th season, coach Gregg Marshall has compiled a 325-118 (.734) record, which includes seven NCAA Tournaments.

Offensively, the Shockers have been paced by sophomore guard Erik Stevenson and senior center Jaime Echenique. Stevenson leads the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game, including a 29-point effort against Mississippi on Jan. 4, while Echenique averages 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. He is coming off a 19-point, 11-rebound effort against Cincinnati on Thursday.

How to make Wichita State vs. Houston picks

In fact, it says Wichita State will have seven players score at least seven points, while Houston will have three hit double-figures.

