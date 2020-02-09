Wichita State vs. Houston odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from model on 33-15 run
SportsLine's top computer model simulated Sunday's Houston vs. Wichita State game 10,000 times.
The No. 25 Houston Cougars look for their second win this season over the Wichita State Shockers when they meet in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Sunday. The Cougars (18-5), who are tied for first in the AAC with Cincinnati at 8-2, are 10-2 at home, while the Shockers (17-5) are 3-2 on the road. Tip-off from the Fertitta Center is set for 3 p.m. ET, and Wichita State leads the all-time series 17-13.
The Cougars are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Wichita State vs. Houston odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any Wichita State vs. Houston picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 14 of the 2019-20 season on a 33-15 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Wichita State vs. Houston. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and trends for Wichita State vs. Houston:
- Wichita State vs. Houston spread: Houston -5.5
- Wichita State vs. Houston over-under: 134.5 points
- Wichita State vs. Houston money line: Wichita State +195, Houston -245
- WS: Has the 40th-best scoring margin in the nation at plus-9.7
- UH: Cougars are fourth nationally in total rebounds at 42 per game
Why Houston can cover
The Cougars have been red-hot, winning 12 of their last 14 games and six straight at home. Houston has already clinched its fifth straight winning season and seventh in the last eight years. The Cougars are looking for their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, their longest such stretch since reaching the tournament in four consecutive seasons from 1981 to 1984 under legendary coach Guy Lewis.
Sophomore guard Caleb Mills has scored in double-figures in seven of the last nine games and is averaging 13.1 points and 2.3 rebounds. Mills has three 20-plus scoring games in that stretch, including a 23-point effort at Temple on Jan. 7.
Why Wichita State can cover
Even so, the Cougars aren't a lock to cover the Wichita State vs. Houston spread. That's because the Shockers have already secured their 11th consecutive winning season and are looking to earn their eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years. In his 13th season, coach Gregg Marshall has compiled a 325-118 (.734) record, which includes seven NCAA Tournaments.
Offensively, the Shockers have been paced by sophomore guard Erik Stevenson and senior center Jaime Echenique. Stevenson leads the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game, including a 29-point effort against Mississippi on Jan. 4, while Echenique averages 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. He is coming off a 19-point, 11-rebound effort against Cincinnati on Thursday.
How to make Wichita State vs. Houston picks
SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total. In fact, it says Wichita State will have seven players score at least seven points, while Houston will have three hit double-figures. It has also generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Wichita State vs. Houston? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wichita State vs. Houston spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.
