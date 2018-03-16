Wichita State vs. Marchall: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
The No. 4 seed Shockers looks to avoid upset against the No. 13 seed Thundering Herd
In years past, Wichita State has been criminally under-seeded, but a move to the American Athletic Conference this season has the Shockers primed to make a run out of the No. 4 slot in the East Region. First up: a battle in San Diego against C-USA champion Marshall.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 4 seed Wichita State
The Shockers went 14-4 in their first season in the American Athletic Conference and entered Selection Sunday ranked 20th at KenPom after going 8-2 in their final 10 games. Landry Shamet is the star. He's averaging 15.0 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from 3-point range. If Wichita State gets to the second weekend, he — along with accomplished coach Gregg Marshall — will likely be the reason.
About No. 13 seed Marshall
Jon Elmore is the mid-major star that took the preseason Thundering Herd from irrelevant to now Big Dance sleeper. His 20-point second half in the C-USA title game sealed the deal for Marshall to head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1987.
Viewing Information
- Location: San Diego, California
- Dates: Friday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV: TNT
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates from Day Two of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
-
