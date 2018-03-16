Wichita State vs. Marshall: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

In years past, Wichita State has been criminally under-seeded, but a move to the American Athletic Conference this season has the Shockers primed to make a run out of the No. 4 slot in the East Region. First up: a battle in San Diego against C-USA champion Marshall.

So what side do you need to back? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model that entered the tournament on a red-hot 11-1 run.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket and scroll down for the live blog

About No. 4 seed Wichita State



The Shockers went 14-4 in their first season in the American Athletic Conference and entered Selection Sunday ranked 20th at KenPom after going 8-2 in their final 10 games. Landry Shamet is the star. He's averaging 15.0 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from 3-point range. If Wichita State gets to the second weekend, he — along with accomplished coach Gregg Marshall — will likely be the reason.

About No. 13 seed Marshall



Jon Elmore is the mid-major star that took the preseason Thundering Herd from irrelevant to now Big Dance sleeper. His 20-point second half in the C-USA title game sealed the deal for Marshall to head to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1987.

Viewing Information

Location : San Diego, California



: San Diego, California Dates : Friday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET



: Friday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET TV : TNT



: TNT Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Live updates from Day Two of the NCAA Tournament

Embrace the madness!