Wichita State vs. Memphis odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 5 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an American Athletic battle as the Wichita State Shockers and the Memphis Tigers will face off at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. Memphis is 20-9 overall and 14-3 at home, while Wichita State is 22-7 overall and 5-4 on the road. Memphis has won three of its past four games. Wichita State won five of its past six.

The Tigers are favored by 2 points in the latest Memphis vs. Wichita State odds, and the over-under is set at 137.5.

Memphis vs. Wichita State spread: Memphis -2

Memphis vs. Wichita State over-under: 137.5 points

Memphis vs. Wichita State money line: Memphis -135, Wichita State +114

What you need to know about Memphis

The Tigers beat the Tulane Green Wave in overttime, 74-67 on Saturday. Precious Achiuwa dropped a double-double on 22 points and a career-best 22 rebounds along with a career-high five blocks. It was his 16th double-double of the season. The Tigers made 11 of 12 foul shots in the final 2:43. Memphis made 20 of 27 free-throw attempts overall.

What you need to know about Wichita State

Things were close when the Shockers and the SMU Mustangs clashed on Sunday, but Wichita State ultimately edged out the Mustangs 66-62. Dexter Dennis scored a career-high 25 points. Jamie Echenique had 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Wichita State beat Memphis in the last meeting between the teams, 76-67 on Jan. 9.

