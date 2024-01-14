We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the Wichita State Shockers are set to tip at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is 8-7 overall and 6-1 at home, while Memphis is 14-2 overall and 4-1 on the road. It's a series that Memphis has dominated of late, winning eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and going 7-2-1 against the spread during that span.

This time around, the Tigers are favored by 5 points in the latest Wichita State vs. Memphis odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 155.5 points. Before entering any Memphis vs. Wichita State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 season on a 105-69 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 12-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has now set its sights on Memphis vs. Wichita State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Wichita State vs. Memphis spread: Wichita State +5

Wichita State vs. Memphis over/under: 155.5 points

Wichita State vs. Memphis money line: Wichita State: +180, Memphis: -221

Wichita State vs. Memphis picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Memphis

Memphis entered its tilt with UTSA with eight consecutive wins and extended that streak to nine. The Tigers came out on top against the Roadrunners by a score of 107-101 on Wednesday. It was a season-high point total for Memphis and David Jones led the charge by dropping a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Nick Jourdain was another key contributor, securing a double-double of his own with 18 points and 12 rebounds. It was Jones' third double-double of the season and Jourdain's first, as he notched a season high in both categories. Both players are transfers, with Jones coming in from St. John's and Jourdain joining the program from Temple.

What you need to know about Wichita State

Meanwhile, Wichita State suffered its fourth straight loss. The Shockers fell 68-61 to the Temple Owls last Sunday. Even though the team lost, Kenny Pohto scored 14 points to go along with six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a blocked shot off the bench.

It is the only game this season that Pohto wasn't in the starting lineup and he's averaging 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. However, this is a team with a defensive identity, as the Shockers rank 31st in the nation in field-goal percentage defense (40.0%).

How to make Wichita State vs. Memphis picks

The model has simulated Wichita State vs. Memphis 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. Wichita State, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 105-69 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.