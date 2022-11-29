Who's Playing

Missouri @ Wichita State

Current Records: Missouri 7-0; Wichita State 4-2

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Wichita State Shockers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Charles Koch Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Tigers simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Houston Christian Huskies at home 105-69. Among those leading the charge for Mizzou was guard DeAndre Gholston, who had 22 points. Gholston had some trouble finding his footing against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Wichita State didn't have too much trouble with the Tarleton State Texans at home this past Saturday as they won 83-71. Forward Gus Okafor was the offensive standout of the contest for Wichita State, picking up 27 points along with eight boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Mizzou is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Mizzou is now a perfect 7-0 while the Shockers sit at 4-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers enter the matchup with a 52.60% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in college basketball. But Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.70%, which places them 13th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wichita State and Missouri both have one win in their last two games.