Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Wichita State

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-4; Wichita State 6-4

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena. Wichita State will be strutting in after a win while Oklahoma State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Shockers made easy work of the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Tuesday and carried off a 71-48 victory. It was another big night for Wichita State's guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 13 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 70-65 to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Guard Avery Anderson III (15 points) and forward Kalib Boone (15 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma State.

Wichita State is expected to lose this next one by 4. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Shockers' win brought them up to 6-4 while the Cowboys' defeat pulled them down to an identical 6-4. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.60%, which places them ninth in college basketball. But Oklahoma State is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.40%, which places them seventh in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Oklahoma State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Intrust Bank Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wichita State have won three out of their last five games against Oklahoma State.