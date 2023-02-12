Who's Playing

SMU @ Wichita State

Current Records: SMU 9-16; Wichita State 12-12

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs haven't won a matchup against the Wichita State Shockers since Jan. 17 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. SMU and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The Mustangs will be strutting in after a victory while Wichita State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

SMU escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Temple Owls by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. SMU's guard Zhuric Phelps filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Shockers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-67 to the UCF Knights. Despite the loss, Wichita State got a solid performance out of guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 19 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Mustangs are now 9-16 while Wichita State sits at 12-12. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: SMU has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Wichita State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won six out of their last seven games against SMU.