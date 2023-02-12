Wichita State's Jaykwon Walton scored a game-high 18 points when the Shockers escaped with a narrow 71-69 win at SMU when the two programs last met on January 22. Mustangs guard Zhuric Phelps scored 13 points in the loss, but is the sixth-leading scorer in the American Athletic Conference this season, averaging 17 points per game. The two sides meet for an AAC rematch on Sunday, as SMU looks to catch Wichita State in the conference standings.

Tip-off from the Charles Koch Arena, where Wichita State is 6-7 this season, is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Shockers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wichita State vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 139.

Wichita State vs. SMU spread: Wichita State -6.5

Wichita State vs. SMU over/under: 139 points

Wichita State vs. SMU money line: Wichita State -305, SMU +240

What you need to know about Wichita State

Wichita State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Wednesday as the Shockers fell 72-67 to the UCF Knights. Craig Porter Jr. had 19 points and seven assists along with six rebounds for the Shockers. Three other starters scored in double-digits: Jaron Pierre (14 points), James Rojas (12 points), and Walton (11 points). Wichita State shot 51.1% from the field, but was only able to hit 25% of its 3-pointers.

Walton has been sensational for the Shockers over his last eight starts, in which he has averaged 17.6 points and shot 61.3%. During that stretch, he has also hit 39.4% of his 3-pointers, and he'll need to keep up his hot shooting from distance on Sunday. Going back to their previous game against SMU, Wichita State has only shot better than 30% as a team from downtown twice in six outings.

What you need to know about SMU

SMU came away with a one-point home victory in its last game on Wednesday against Temple, 72-71. Phelps stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 19 points, five assists and four steals. Efe Odigie put up a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Samuell Williamson added 10 points and six rebounds.

One of the things that has held SMU back has been its free throw shooting, which has been 67.4% this season. Points against Wichita State should be at a premium to begin with, as the Shockers commit just 14.7 fours per game (least in AAC), and hold opponents to just 66.7 points per ga,e. Phelps averages a team-high five free throws per contest, but is just 66.4% from the line this season.

How to make Wichita State vs. SMU picks

