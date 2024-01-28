We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the Wichita State Shockers and the SMU Mustangs are set to tip at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is 8-11 overall and 6-3 at home, while SMU is 13-6 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Shockers have dominated this series over the years, winning seven straight against the Mustangs.

However, SMU is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Wichita State vs. SMU odds, while the over/under is 146 points. Before entering any SMU vs. Wichita State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 season on a 114-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 19-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on SMU vs. Wichita State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Wichita State vs. SMU spread: Wichita State +5.5

Wichita State vs. SMU over/under: 146 points

Wichita State vs. SMU money line: Wichita State: +183, SMU: -224

Wichita State vs. SMU picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Wichita State

Wichita State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after the Shockers suffered their eighth straight loss. They fell just short of the Pirates by a score of 54-52. After an 85-72 finish the last time they played, Wichita State and East Carolina decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games for Wichita State. One of the most active was Harlond Beverly, who scored 18 points to go along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Quincy Ballard, who finished with five points, nine rebounds, and seven blocks.

What you need to know about SMU

Meanwhile, SMU unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Thursday. The Mustangs fell just short of the North Texas Mean Green by a score of 68-66. The Mustangs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

SMU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Zhuric Phelps, who scored 22 points, and Tyreek Smith who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. SMU is 9-1-1 against the spread in its last 11 games and the Shockers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games on the road.

How to make Wichita State vs. SMU picks

The model has simulated Wichita State vs. SMU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins SMU vs. Wichita State, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 114-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.