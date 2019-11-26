Wichita State vs. South Carolina odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Wichita State Shockers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. It's an opening-round matchup of the 2019 Cancun Challenge and this matchup is televised by CBS Sports Network. Wichita State is 5-0 on the season, while South Carolina is 4-1. Both schools will be looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament after the Shockers missed out last season and the Gamecocks missed out each of their last two seasons. It's the first meeting between the two programs and Wichita State is 2-3 against the spread in 2019-20 while South Carolina is 3-2. The Shockers are favored by three points in the latest South Carolina vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Wichita State vs. South Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

South Carolina took down Gardner-Webb 74-69 last week. Guards Jermaine Couisnard and A.J. Lawson were among the main playmakers for the Gamecocks as the former had 16 points and six assists and the latter had 16 points. However, what has plagued the Gamecocks early in the season has been their shooting. South Carolina is shooting just 27.5 percent from beyond the arc and just 42.2 percent from the floor. Luckily, though primarily playing against lesser competition, the South Carolina's defense has been strong. The Gamecocks are allowing opponents to shoot just 34.2 percent from the floor on the season.

Meanwhile, Wichita State also got a 68-59 win in their most recent outing over Oral Roberts. Wichita State forward Trey Wade filled up the stat sheet. He had 14 points along with six boards and three blocks. Wade is averaging 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game so far this season. The Shockers have impressive overall scoring depth as well, with five players currently averaging double-figures. Wichita State has also won the rebounding battle in every game it's played so far this season and continuing that trend could be key to earning the neutral-court cover on Tuesday.

