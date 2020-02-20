Wichita State vs. South Florida odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven model

An AAC battle is on tap between the South Florida Bulls and the Wichita State Shockers at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is 19-6 overall and 14-2 at home, while South Florida is 11-14 overall and 2-4 on the road. USF has lost seven of its past 10 games. Wichita State is aiming for a third consecutive victory. The Shockers are favored by 10 points in the latest Wichita State vs. USF odds, while the over-under is set at 125. Before entering any South Florida vs. Wichita State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wichita State vs. South Florida spread: Wichita State -10

Wichita State vs. South Florida over-under: 125 points

Wichita State vs. South Florida money line: Wichita State -585, South Florida 425

Everything went the Shockers' way against the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday in a 82-57 win. Dexter Dennis was the offensive standout of the game, picking up a career-high 21 points along with nine boards. Tyson Etienne added 20 points. Dennis hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. The Shockers made 13 of 24 3-point attempts. The Shockers' 30-point halftime lead tied for the fifth-largest in program history.

Wichita State won the last meeting with South Florida on January 21, 56-43.

South Florida came up short against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday, falling 56-48. Laquincy Rideau wasn't much of a difference maker for USF, as he played for 26 minutes with 3-for-11 shooting. South Florida was held to a season-low 11 points in the first half on 5-for-17 shooting from the field. David Collins had 14 points.

