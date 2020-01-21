Wichita State vs. South Florida odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from advanced model

The South Florida Bulls will take on the Wichita State Shockers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Yuengling Center. South Florida is 8-10 overall and 7-3 at home, while Wichita State is 15-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. Wichita State is 9-9 against the spread on the season, while South Florida is 10-8 against the number in 2019-20. The two programs have split their head-to-head matchups the last two years both straight up and against the spread. The Shockers are favored by 4.5-points in the latest South Florida vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under is set at 125.5. Before entering any Wichita State vs. South Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.

Now, it has simulated South Florida vs. Wichita State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Bulls needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 55-54 to UCF. Guard Laquincy Rideau wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulls and finished with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. Rideau is averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, so South Florida will be looking for more productivity from him on Tuesday night. Leading scorer David Collins is averaging 14.7 points per game this season.

Meanwhile, Wichita State entered its game against Houston on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Wichita State took a hard 65-54 fall against Houston. Guard Tyson Etienne (10 points), guard Jamarius Burton (9 points), and forward Jaime Echenique (8 points) were the top scorers for the Shockers. Wichita State's typical eight-man rotation all average at least 5.5 points per game, so they can get a big scoring night from just about anybody on any given night. However, defense is definitely the calling card of Gregg Marshall's squad. The Shockers only allow opponents to shoot 38.8 percent from the floor.

So who wins Wichita State vs. South Florida? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the South Florida vs. Wichita State spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.