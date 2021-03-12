The South Florida Bulls and the Wichita State Shockers are set to square off in an American Athletic Conference Tournament matchup at noon ET on Friday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The Bulls are 9-12 on the season and are the No. 8 seed, while Wichita State is 16-4 and earned the No. 1 seed. Wichita State has won five of six since the two teams began playing each other in 2018.

That includes an 80-63 victory as 12-point favorites over the Bulls last week. This time around, the Shockers are favored by 9.5-points in the latest Wichita State vs. South Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any South Florida vs. Wichita State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Wichita State vs. South Florida spread: Wichita State -9.5

Wichita State vs. South Florida over-under: 139.5 points

Wichita State vs. South Florida money line: Wichita State -550, South Florida +400

What you need to know about South Florida

South Florida advanced in the 2021 AAC Tournament after a successful outing on Thursday. The Bulls edged out the Temple Owls 73-71 despite shooting just 38.8 percent from the floor in the victory. South Florida guard David Collins filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

Michael Durr also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and he's now averaging 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season. Against a smaller Wichita State roster, the 7-footer figures to be key to South Florida's success on Friday.

What you need to know about Wichita State

Wichita State is hoping for another victory on Friday. The Shockers enjoyed a cozy 80-63 win over South Florida on Saturday. Wichita State can attribute much of its success to guard Tyson Etienne, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 21 points, and guard Alterique Gilbert, who had nine points and six assists.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Shockers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.1 percent, which places them 24th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Bulls have only been able to knock down 40.2 percent of their shots, which is the 27th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How to make Wichita State vs. South Florida picks

