Wichita State vs. Temple odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions by model on 66-40 run

The Wichita State Shockers will look to continue their home success when they host the Temple Owls in a key American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday in Wichita, Kan. The Shockers (20-7), who are fifth in the AAC standings at 8-6, are 15-2 at home, while the Owls (14-13), who are tied for seventh in the conference with Connecticut at 6-8, are 4-6 on the road.

Temple leads the all-time series 6-3. The Shockers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Temple vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5.

Temple vs. Wichita State spread: Wichita State -9.5

Temple vs. Wichita State over-under: 137.5 points

Temple vs. Wichita State money line: Temple +381, Wichita State -518

TEM: Is averaging 69.5 points per game this season

WSU: Is 29th nationally in total rebounds at 39.4

Why Wichita State can cover

The Shockers have the AAC's best defensive rebound percentage (.755) and rank second in the league in scoring margin (plus-8.5), turnover margin (plus-2.11) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.11). Wichita State, which missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011 last season, has put together an at-large quality resume that includes eight Quadrant I or II wins, including road victories at Connecticut and Oklahoma State.

Offensively, sophomore guard Erik Stevenson leads the Shockers in scoring at 11.7 points per game and is second on the team in assists at 2.4. He is third in rebounding at 4.9, and is a two-time AAC Player of the Week. He had 29 points in a win over Mississippi on Jan. 4 and scored 27 in a victory at Central Florida on Feb. 13.

Why Temple can cover

Even so, the Shockers aren't a lock to cover the Temple vs. Wichita State spread. That's because the Owls are looking for their third straight winning season and fifth in six years, as well as their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. Temple has had a lot of success at Wichita State, winning three of four meetings there. The Owls won the first meeting with the Shockers this year at Philadelphia, posting a 65-53 victory.

Senior guard Quinton Rose leads Temple in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per game. He is also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He scored 19 points in the Jan. 15 meeting against Wichita State and has scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games.

How to make Temple vs. Wichita State picks

