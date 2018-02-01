Wichita State vs. Temple odds: Picks from data scientist who's 25-13 on college hoops

Gregg Marshall and Wichita State hit the road against Temple on Thursday. USATSI

The Wichita State Shockers travel to face the Temple Owls on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET in a nationally televised game. The Shockers are favored by six points, unchanged from the opening line. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 143.5, also unchanged from the open.



In this conference battle that could have major implications on both American Conference and NCAA Tournament seeding come March, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has to say.



Oh has been crushing his college basketball picks recently, coming into Thursday's action riding a four-game undefeated streak that has pushed his overall run to 25-13. Anybody following his picks is up big right now.



Part of his success: He co-founded AccuScore and specializes in sports simulations, projections and statistical analysis.



Now, he has analyzed Wichita State vs. Temple on Thursday from every possible angle and locked in his pick. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.



We can tell you he's leaning towards the Under. And he has a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only over at SportsLine. In fact, he says one side of the spread hits over 70 percent of the time.



Oh has taken into account Wichita State's recent struggles. After rolling through the early part of its American Conference schedule, winning four straight games by an average of 25.2 points, the Shockers have been mediocre.



They barely beat an average Tulsa squad and then lost two in a row to SMU and Houston. They've bounced back with consecutive wins, but they don't look as infallible as they did earlier in the season.



But that doesn't mean that Temple will be able to keep it competitive and stay within six points.



The Owls have struggled to an 11-10 record overall and a 3-6 mark in conference play. They've been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league thus far. After losing to Cincinnati by 33 last week, they returned to the floor this week with a dominant 28-point victory over UConn.



Temple struggles to be consistent because its offense is ranked No. 309 in the nation and the Owls regularly get crushed on the glass. They are ranked 250th in the country in rebounds per game.



Oh has evaluated all of these circumstances and quickly locked in a strong pick because his simulations found one side covering the spread well over 70 percent of the time. You can find out which side that is over at SportsLine.



So what side of Wichita State-Temple do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get Stephen Oh's strong pick for Wichita State-Temple, and see which side covers over 70 percent of the time, all from an expert who is on a blistering 25-13 run overall on his college basketball selections.