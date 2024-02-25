We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the Wichita State Shockers and the Temple Owls are set to tip at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State is 11-16 overall and 9-4 at home, while Temple is 9-17 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Shockers have won three of the last four head-to-head matchups but the Owls have covered the spread in three of those four meetings.

However, neither team has been particularly reliable for bettors this season, with Temple going 10-13 against the number while Wichita State is 9-16 against the spread. The Shockers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Wichita State vs. Temple odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 143 points. Before entering any Wichita State vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Temple vs. Wichita State. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Wichita State vs. Temple spread: Wichita State -6.5

Wichita State vs. Temple over/under: 143 points

Wichita State vs. Temple money line: Wichita State: -285, Temple: +231

What you need to know about Wichita State

Wichita State can finally bid farewell to its three-game losing streak thanks to its game on Wednesday. The Shockers enjoyed a comfortable 79-63 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Kenny Pohto and Colby Rogers were among the main playmakers for Wichita State as the former scored 16 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals while the latter finished with 19 points.

The Shockers won the turnover battle 21-16 and also won the offensive rebounding battle 8-4, and those extra possessions ultimately proved useful. They also shot 48.3% from the floor, making it just the second time that they've shot 48% or better from the field over the last month (nine games).

What you need to know about Temple

Meanwhile, Temple came into Sunday's match having lost 10 straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. The Owls walked away with an 83-77 win over the UTSA Roadrunners on Sunday. The Owls limited UTSA's starters to just 29 points in the game and limited the team as a whole to just 42.4% shooting from the floor.

Temple got its win on the backs of several key players, but it was Steve Settle III out in front who scored 16 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Hysier Miller, who scored 20 points and had two blocks.

