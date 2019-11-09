Wichita State vs. Texas So.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wichita State (home) vs. Texas So. (away)

Current Records: Wichita State 1-0; Texas So. 0-1

Last Season Records: Wichita State 19-14; Texas So. 21-13

What to Know

Texas So.'s road trip will continue as they head to Wichita State's court at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Texas So. and Wichita State will really light up the scoreboard.

Texas So. kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They took a serious blow against the San Diego State Aztecs, falling 77-42. F Eden Ewing had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 33 minutes with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Wichita State took care of business in their home opener. They strolled past the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks with points to spare, taking the game 68-54.

Wichita State's win lifted them to while Texas So.'s defeat dropped them down to. We'll see if the Shockers can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.