Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Wichita State

Current Records: Texas Southern 3-8; Wichita State 6-5

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will be home for the holidays to greet the Texas Southern Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Texas Southern should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Shockers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Wichita State came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday, falling 59-49. Guard Craig Porter Jr. (14 points) was the top scorer for Wichita State.

Meanwhile, the Hampton Pirates typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Texas Southern proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Southern managed an 82-77 win over the Pirates. The Tigers' guard Kehlin Farooq looked sharp as he had 19 points along with eight boards.

The Shockers are now 6-5 while Texas Southern sits at 3-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.80%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 41% percent of their shots, which is the 23rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.