The Wichita State Shockers and the Tulane Green Wave will face off on Wednesday in an American Athletic clash at 6 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane is 9-11 overall and 6-5 at home, while the Shockers are 14-4 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Shockers are 18-7-1 against the spread in their last 26 road games when playing a team with a winning home record. The Green Wave, meanwhile, are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog.

The Shockers are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Tulane vs. Wichita State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Wichita State vs. Tulane picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Tulane vs. Wichita State spread: Wichita State -4.5

Tulane vs. Wichita State over-under: 135.5 points

Tulane vs. Wichita State money line: Wichita State -200, Tulane +170

What you need to know about Tulane



Tulane has to be hurting after a 91-71 loss to Cincinnati Bearcats last Wednesday. Jaylen Forbes did his best for Tulane, finishing with 37 points in the loss.

Forbes leads the Green Wave with 17.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, while Jordan Walker delivers 4.3 assists per game. Tulane has only been able to knock down 37.7 percent of its shots, the fifth-lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Green Wave average 63.6 points per game, while allowing 65.2 points per outing.

What you need to know about Wichita State

The Shockers claimed their fifth straight victory on Feb. 18, downing Houston 68-63. Four Wichita State players finished in double digits: Tyson Etienne and Alterique Gilbert each scored 16 points, Dexter Dennis dropped 12 points and Ricky Council IV added 11 points.

The Wichita State defense holds opponents to 40 percent from the field, which is 22nd in Division-I. Etienne scores 17.2 points per game, while Trey Wade pulls in 5.6 rebounds and Gilbert deals 3.6 assists per outing. Wichita State averages 72.6 points per game and the Shockers are 5-0 in their last five meetings against Tulane.

