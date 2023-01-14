Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Wichita State

Current Records: Tulsa 4-11; Wichita State 8-8

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Charles Koch Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wichita State winning the first 72-62 and the Golden Hurricane taking the second 73-67.

It was close but no cigar for Tulsa as they fell 76-72 to the Temple Owls on Tuesday. Tulsa's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Bryant Selebangue, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: things were close when the Shockers and the South Florida Bulls clashed on Sunday, but Wichita State ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Wichita State's forward Kenny Pohto filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 14 points and ten boards in addition to five dimes.

Tulsa is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past 12 games, so buyers beware.

The Golden Hurricane are now 4-11 while Wichita State sits at 8-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulsa is stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.9 on average. Wichita State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them fifth in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

The Shockers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Wichita State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.