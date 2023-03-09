Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Wichita State

Regular Season Records: Tulsa 5-23; Wichita State 16-14

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 12-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Wichita State and Tulsa are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 9 at Dickies Arena in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Shockers should still be riding high after a big win, while the Golden Hurricane will be looking to get back in the win column.

Wichita State took their matchup against the South Florida Bulls on Sunday by a conclusive 69-49 score. Wichita State's guard Craig Porter Jr. did his thing and had 24 points and five assists along with five blocks and five boards.

Meanwhile, Tulsa ended up a good deal behind South Florida when they played last Wednesday, losing 72-56. Guard Brandon Betson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with.

The Shockers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. Less enviably, the Golden Hurricane are stumbling into the contest with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Tulsa.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Shockers are a big 16-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wichita State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Tulsa.