Wichita State vs. Tulsa: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, odds

Tulsa Golden Hurricane and No. 17 Wichita State face off on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, as the Shockers try to make a run at first place in the All-American Conference. Cincinnati has been incredibly impressive this season, and the 6-2 (in conference) Shockers find themselves two games back of the 8-0 Bearcats. Wichita State is banking on another March Madness appearance this season, and beating 4-4 Tulsa paves the way. Wichita State is looking to hold out until it faces No. 9 Cincinnati on Feb. 18, and a win on Sunday keeps it within striking distance as the season progresses.

How to watch Tulsa vs. Wichita State

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

SportsLine odds and pick sheet

Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

The AAC has proven to be unexpectedly competitive this year, which is good for everyone except for Wichita State (although in the end it may prove to be good for Wichita State too). Tulsa is looking to derail Wichita's season, but it's no mean feat with the team that the Shockers have put together.