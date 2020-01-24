Wichita State vs. UCF: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

UCF @ Wichita State

Current Records: UCF 11-7; Wichita State 16-3

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will square off against the UCF Knights at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.

The Shockers strolled past the South Florida Bulls with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 56-43. G Tyson Etienne (13 points) and G Dexter Dennis (12 points) were the top scorers for the Shockers.

Meanwhile, UCF escaped with a win against South Florida by the margin of a single free throw, 55-54. The top scorers for UCF were G Dazon Ingram (11 points), G Ceasar DeJesus (11 points), F Collin Smith (9 points), and G Matt Milon (9 points).

Their wins bumped Wichita State to 16-3 and UCF to 11-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won all of the games they've played against UCF in the last six years.