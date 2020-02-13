Wichita State vs. UCF odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven model

An AAC battle is on tap between the Wichita State Shockers and the UCF Knights at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Addition Financial Arena. UCF is 13-10 overall and 8-4 at home, while Wichita State is 17-6 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Shockers have lost three in a row and five of their past seven games. UCF is aiming for its third consecutive win. The Shockers are favored by three points in the latest Central Florida vs. Wichita State odds, while the over-under is set at 132.5. Before entering any Wichita State vs. UCF picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UCF vs. Wichita State spread: UCF +3

UCF vs. Wichita State over-under: 132.5 points

UCF vs. Wichita State money line: UCF 143, Wichita State -170

What you need to know about UCF

The Knights beat the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 83-75 on Sunday. Darin Green Jr. looked sharp as he shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. Ceasar DeJesus added 18 points. The Knights' last three wins have come by a combined 13 points.

What you need to know about Wichita State

Wichita State took a serious blow against the No. 25 Houston Cougars on Sunday, falling 76-43. Dexter Dennis had 10 points and six rebounds for the Shockers. Wichita State shot 26 percent from the field and missed 22 of 24 3-point attempts. The Cougars led 38-18 at the half, and never let the Shockers get close than 18 points after that. Wichita State won the last meeting with UCF on January 25, 87-79.

Wichita State is 10-13 against the spread this season, while UCF is 12-11 ATS.

