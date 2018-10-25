Will Darius Bazley, the G League and the corruption trial change college basketball for good?
The G League wants to attract young talent, but Bazley has a tough road ahead
It's been a big week for the G League. Last Thursday, it was announced that the G League would offer top prospects contracts worth $125,000. On Wednesday, a guilty verdict was reached in the college basketball corruption trial against an agent and two Adidas execs. As the G League tries to attract more young talent, a perfect storm may be brewing to do it.
One of the players that's already eschewing college ball is Darius Bazley. Bazley is just 18 years old, but the former Syracuse recruit already has a $1 million "internship" with New Balance as he prepares for the NBA. Bazley is also skipping the G League and getting ready to be draft eligible. While LeBron James seems to like the plan, others aren't so sure.
On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell look at the guilty verdict of the trial and discuss the G League's goals. They also debate on whether or not Bazley's plan is a good one, as time off the floor is always tough for young talent -- not to mention time away from competition. It's an ambitious plan, but Bazley is hedging bets on himself.
