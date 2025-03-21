PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The honesty king of college basketball was rewarded for his candidness on Thursday.

Because what's happening with Will Wade and McNeese is basically unprecedented in these ever-paranoid times in the sport.

Every March, there are hot-name coaches who guide their teams to this tournament. Privately, as this is happening, they and their agents talk to other schools about the prospect of taking another job. It's quite literally what's transpiring elsewhere with a number of vacancies right now.

Normally, everyone keeps it hush-hush — or at least tries to until the jig is forced to be up.

With Wade, there is no jig. He is jig-less. The most publicly honest coach in the sport has not run from the would-be awkward, instead leaning into honesty (what a concept!) and it's helped his McNeese Cowboys make history in the process. Wade is the next coach at NC State. We only know this because Wade hasn't tried for a second to make anyone think otherwise.

Going into Thursday's game against No. 5 Clemson, plenty thought that a supposedly distracted McNeese team might get pushed out by 27-6 Tigers team that won more games this season than any previous one in its history.

Nope.

McNeese refused to have its season end Thursday. Wade's Cowboys upset Clemson 69-67 to improve to 28-6 and advance to Saturday's second round, where No. 4 Purdue awaits. It's the school's first NCAA Tournament win ever and it's the Southland Conference's first NCAA conquest of an ACC opponent — ever.

"That's of no distraction to us," Wade said of his next job opportunity.

We only know all of this because Wade isn't afraid to talk about it. To the media, to his athletic director, to his president, to his players.

"I think when you're in the loop and both ends are transparent about things, there's not too much room for conflict," McNeese senior Christian Shumate said. "Everybody is aware of everything that's going on, and when there's a clear understanding, everybody keeps the same angle in the front of mind. We'll worry about all of that stuff later."

Once the game went final, Wade was as joyful and celebratory as any coach we'll see Thursday or Friday.

Afterward, Wade traded off responding to questions about how his team beat Clemson (his alma mater) and how he's handled all of the NC State chatter.

"I could have gone in there (to the press conference) and lied to everybody," Wade said to a small scrum of reporters outside the McNeese locker room. "If you don't know how we operate day to day, then you can't judge how we how we do things. And so we have a transparency that most people don't have."

This is the payoff. With Wade, what you see is what you get. He is so frank, it is jarring. There is no filter on that 42-year-old mouth. There is no one like this guy in college basketball.

"You may not like what I've got to say but I'm going to tell you what I think," Wade said. "Our guys know that. That's what (Qadir) Copeland was laughing about in the press conference. Sometimes he tells me, 'My man, can you sugarcoat the truth a little bit?' Like, it's just too direct."

You know what else was direct? The way McNeese sent a message to Clemson. The Tigers were overwhelmed. Despite a second half push that got the final margin down to two, Brad Brownell's team was mowed over in the first half, with McNeese clobbering the Tigers 31-13 in the first 20 minutes. Wade pulled out a surprise: McNeese deployed a 2-3 zone defense for the first time this season. Clemson was shook. It got down by as many as 24 in the second half and didn't have enough time to pull off the comeback.

"We've been saving that zone all year," Wade said.

His players are just as honest as he is. Clemson just happened to be the victim; it wasn't personal. McNeese, in this tournament for a second straight season and now with 58 wins over the past two years, was champing at the bit to be the bracket-busting Cowboys out of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

"It don't got nothing to do with Clemson," Copeland said. "We could have beat any team in here. It's just amazing to win with these guys."

Whenever McNeese's season ends, Wade will be off to NC State within days. There are other coaches in this tournament who have been in frequent contact with job openings; those guys are either hiding from that reality or fillibustering around it.

"Villanova's trying to buy a coach out of the NCAA Tournament right now!" Wade said.

It's an out-of-pocket comment. It's also a true statement.

The guy is different. Wade's operated on his own agenda dating back to when he got his first shot to run a program at Chattanooga 12 years ago. He won big there, then went to VCU. He won big there, then went to LSU. He broke NCAA rules, was eventually fired from the university and paid a price.

The things he was party to then are basically legal now.

And now this is Will Wade's world. When news broke Wednesday about his impending hiring at NC State, Wade's players weren't caught off-guard. In fact, they were practicing at Brown University's Pizzitola Center. They all checked their phones after practice to see hundreds — thousands, maybe — of collective texts.

Truth is: Wade had already told his team the deal days before, when they gathered in the film room of McNeese's basketball facility.

"People don't know how we operate," Wade said. "We operate really well when the chips are down. We operate well in chaos because we just narrow in. We operate well when there's outside noise that, 'Oh, you're not going to be focused, you're not going to be prepared.' F--- that. We're going to be prepared. We're going to be focused. We're going to be the more focused team."

McNeese got up by as many as 24 in the second half. The Cowboys made Clemson look like the middling mid-major, beating the Tigers with 44 points in the paint (Clemson was allowing just 28.3 paint points heading into the game), 19 points off turnovers, 18 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points on their way to a 12th straight win. Wade's team has one loss since mid-December.

"The bigger the game, the narrower your focus" is Wade's mantra.

And yet, to the end, McNeese was itself. It played with aggression. Clemson pushed hard. It put the game in doubt late. But McNeese had enough to hold on.

"You ain't winning playing conservative. You ain't being anybody," Wade said. "If you're gonna win a game like this, you've got to be aggressive for 40 minutes. ... You're not going to beat a team from the ACC if you're if you're on your heels or you're reacting to them, you got to go."

Things have changed drastically in college athletics in the past three years. You can make a case few are more equipped to handle the choppy waters better than Wade.

"You know how many schools are in these guys' DMs right now?" Wade said. "I mean, damn, this is great for them. Their market just went up in the transfer portal."

Who is talking like this? Only Wade. Honestly, it's refreshing. Wade made a lot of enemies with how he handled his business at LSU. Truth is, he never gave a damn. He was who he was and if people didn't like that it never bothered him and he never held it against anyone. It's why McNeese athletic director Heath Schroyer wasn't afraid to hire him two years ago. He did so while Wade was still awaiting NCAA punishment. Wade had to sit to start his career.

Two years later, it was the best possible thing Schroyer could have done for McNeese and the Southland.

"We're all going in the same direction with the same vision, and we have great supporters. And when you have great alignment and great support, you can accomplish amazing things," Schroyer said. "I think we have the best alignment in the country, if you want to know the truth."

Schroyer, who coached for decades and previously was a head coach at Portland State, Wyoming, UT Martin and McNeese before coming the school's AD in 2021, said have "been very transparent with each other from the start."

He knows he's losing his coach. He's basically as up-front about the reality of the situation as Wade is. Being a former coach goes a long way to creating such a healthy dynamic.

"I've never had a coach/AD relationship like this one," Schroyer said. "Most of the people in the country thought I was insane. No one knew if he was going to coach again."

"They thought we were a little wacky when we did it," said Wade of being hired there, "but, hey, who's laughing now?"

Only the Cowboys, who are riding into Saturday as the refreshingly honest and uniquely compelling Cinderella story of this tournament.