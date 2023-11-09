Who's Playing

American Eagles @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: American 0-1, William & Mary 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe will be playing at home against the American Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. American took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on William & Mary, who comes in off a win.

William & Mary took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They put a hurting on the Royals at home to the tune of 84-29. With William & Mary ahead 48-14 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

American kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 90-63 bruising that the Wildcats dished out on Monday. American was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

American's loss came about despite a quality game from Colin Smalls, who earned 16 points.

The Tribe's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Going forward, William & Mary is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 10-17-2 record against the spread.

William & Mary came up short against American in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 71-64. Will William & Mary have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

William & Mary is a slight 1-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

American has won 2 out of their last 3 games against William & Mary.