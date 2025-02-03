Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Charleston 16-5, William & Mary 13-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

William & Mary will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Charleston Cougars will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Kaplan Arena. The Tribe are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.3 points per game this season.

William & Mary was supposed to head into this matchup following a close victory against Campbell, but that's certainly not how things went down on Thursday. William & Mary was dealt a punishing 96-55 loss at the hands of Campbell. The match marked the Tribe's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the defeat, William & Mary had strong showings from Matteus Case, who posted 17 points, and Finn Lally, who earned ten points. What's more, Lally also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Charleston was able to grind out a solid win over Stony Brook on Thursday, taking the game 81-74. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cougars.

Charleston's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but AJ Smith led the charge by going 10 for 17 en route to 25 points plus two steals. Smith is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Derrin Boyd, who posted 25 points.

William & Mary's loss dropped their record down to 13-8. As for Charleston, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. William & Mary hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.3 points per game. However, it's not like Charleston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

William & Mary came up short against Charleston in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 65-57. Will William & Mary have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Charleston is a slight 2-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

Charleston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.