Drexel Dragons @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Drexel 9-6, William & Mary 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

William & Mary and Drexel are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. The timing is sure in William & Mary's favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Drexel has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

On Thursday, the Tribe were able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix, taking the game 77-70.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead William & Mary to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chase Lowe, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. Those 12 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Charlie Williams, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.4% better than the opposition, a fact Drexel proved on Thursday. They greeted the New Year with with a 78-63 win over the Seahawks.

Luke House was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Amari Williams, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds.

The Tribe's victory bumped their record up to 6-8. As for the Dragons, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: William & Mary have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for Drexel, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given William & Mary's sizeable advantage in that area, Drexel will need to find a way to close that gap.

William & Mary came up short against Drexel when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 66-56. Will William & Mary have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

William & Mary and Drexel both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.