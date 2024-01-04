Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Elon 7-6, William & Mary 5-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, William & Mary is heading back home. The William & Mary Tribe and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary and Elon are at an even 5-5 over their past ten head-to-heads.

Last Saturday, the Tribe came up short against the Midshipmen and fell 77-65. That's two games in a row now that William & Mary has lost by exactly 12 points.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 43 points in their last contest, Elon made sure to put some points up on the board against Valparaiso on Friday. The Phoenix snuck past the Beacons with a 82-78 win.

Among those leading the charge was Rob Higgins, who scored 19 points along with six steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Max Mackinnon was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Tribe's loss was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 5-8. As for the Phoenix, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. William & Mary hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Elon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went William & Mary's way against Elon in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as William & Mary made off with a 73-51 win. Does William & Mary have another victory up their sleeve, or will Elon turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

William & Mary and Elon both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.