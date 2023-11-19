Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Lindenwood 2-3, William & Mary 2-3

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

The William & Mary Tribe's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Lindenwood Lions at 1:30 p.m. ET on November 19th at Clune Arena. William & Mary might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up nine turnovers on Friday.

William & Mary fought the good fight in their overtime match against Air Force but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 80-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Falcons.

Despite the loss, William & Mary got a solid performance out of Jack Karasinski, who scored 11 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lions sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 victory over the Mavericks on Friday.

The Tribe now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Lions, their win bumped their record up to an identical 2-3.

William & Mary will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 8.5-point underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: William & Mary have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lindenwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

William & Mary is a big 8.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tribe as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

