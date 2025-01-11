Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between William & Mary and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 42-38 lead against North Carolina A&T.

William & Mary entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will North Carolina A&T step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 4-13, William & Mary 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the North Carolina A&T Aggies are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kaplan Arena. The timing is sure in the Tribe's favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Aggies have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

Last Thursday, William & Mary beat Elon 78-65.

Keller Boothby and Chase Lowe were among the main playmakers for William & Mary as the former went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus two steals and the latter scored 13 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals. Gabe Dorsey was another key player, posting 11 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T pushed their score all the way to 88 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 98-88 to Delaware.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nikolaos Chitikoudis, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last four times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Forrest, who scored 26 points.

William & Mary has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 4-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: William & Mary has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 47.4% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for North Carolina A&T, though, as they've only made 41.3% of their field goals this season. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina A&T will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, William & Mary is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep William & Mary in mind: they have a solid 9-5 record against the spread this season.

Odds

William & Mary is a big 12.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 2 out of their last 3 games against William & Mary.