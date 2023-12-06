Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-4, William & Mary 3-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

After two games on the road, William & Mary is heading back home. They will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.1% worse than the opposition, a fact William & Mary found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 88-69 loss at the hands of the Spiders.

Despite their loss, William & Mary saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Charlie Williams, who scored 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Lowe, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs came up short against the Huskies on Saturday and fell 81-68.

The Tribe bumped their record down to 3-6 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for the Monarchs, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: William & Mary have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

William & Mary came up short against Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 72-62. Will William & Mary have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

William & Mary and Old Dominion both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.