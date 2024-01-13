Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Stony Brook 8-8, William & Mary 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary will be strutting in after a win while Stony Brook will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact William & Mary proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 73-61 win over the Pirates. The victory was just what William & Mary needed coming off of a 77-55 loss in their prior match.

Among those leading the charge was Chase Lowe, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds and six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Moss, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook fought the good fight in their overtime match against Towson on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 73-64 to the Tigers. Stony Brook has not had much luck with Towson recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the loss, Stony Brook had strong showings from Dean Noll, who scored 15 points, and Chris Maidoh, who scored eight points along with nine rebounds and three steals.

The Tribe's victory ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-9. As for the Seawolves, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.

William & Mary came up short against Stony Brook in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 71-66. Will William & Mary have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

William & Mary and Stony Brook both have 1 win in their last 2 games.